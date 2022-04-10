The Facebook post of the former Chief of Staff of the Constitutional Court, Ambassador Edgar Ghazaryan

On the morning of April 9, 2022, two employees of the RA Police visited our apartment in Yerevan, wanting to enter the apartment. When I was asked what the purpose of the visit was, they answered that they wanted to receive additional explanations from me in order to prepare materials within the framework of the case of my report on the crime of insulting me to the Chief of the RA Police.

This is the case when I mentioned my cell phone number and e-mail address in the crime report. In other words, instead of finding out about the need for additional explanations by phone (which, in fact, could not be, since I have described everything in detail in my application), the police decided to come to my apartment on Saturday morning, which only intimidated my three underage girls.

I want to know, in all the criminal cases, when it turns out that Nikol Pashinyan or other representatives of the authorities were seriously insulted, do the police officers visit their apartments on Saturday, or does the opposite happen? That is, when the authorities are targeted by the representatives of the insult, the police visit the offenders (sometimes with theatrical masked shows) and bring them, when the representatives of the opposition are targeted, the police visit the apartments of the offenders.

ASCP I have reported a number of crimes to the police in cases of insulting or severely insulting me, in two of which, according to my information, criminal cases have already been initiated (in previous cases, police officers were satisfied with phone calls, making adjustments with me, this time changing their work style: probably due to the activity of my public activity).