It should be reminded that today, early in the morning, there are acts of disobedience in Yerevan again, demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation. Protesters blocked streets in different parts of Yerevan. The road leading from Mashtots Avenue to the airport was also closed. There are many detainees.

First, an argument broke out between the protesters who blocked the street and the driver of bus number 67. “Let’s sit down and sleep in Karabakh,” the driver suggested to the protesters. “We are coming,” the protesters responded.

The driver did not like the demonstration, he wanted to continue the traffic, then the quarrel passed smoothly between the police and the protesters, turning into a scuffle. By dragging the protesters, the police raised insulting remarks. Andranik Tevanyan, a deputy of the NA “Armenia” faction, was also there. When he tried to intervene, scolding the police for their actions, there was a fight between the police and the MP.

“What are you doing? You are lying to the honor of the Armenian nation,” shouted a woman protester as the police opened Mashtots Avenue by dragging and using brute force.

