The police forbid the protesters crossed the street under the green light. RPA youth were detained | Morning

Today, the representatives of the RPA youth wing were carrying out an “Stop Nikol” awareness campaign at the Teryan-Moscow crossroads in Yerevan.

The young people closed the crossroads. At a very fast place, police were collected and at once, in parallel with warning warning, police began to detain protesters.

By the way, the police detained the young people using disproportionate and brutal force.

Several such cases were recorded by our camera.

The police managed to get the young people out of the busy part of the intersection, claiming that they were obstructing the traffic. The young men resorted to cunning and closed the intersection in a circle at the green light of the traffic light.

This irritated the police, they blocked their way on both sides of the intersection, where the young people were gathered, not allowing them to enter the busy part at all. During that time, the traffic at the intersection was generally disrupted. Casual passers-by also started arguing with the police, who also did not allow them to cross the street at a green light.

The police also started detaining passers-by.

Several mothers and grandmothers walking with their children in the nearby park expressed their solidarity with the protesters. Many drivers also expressed solidarity with the protesters with sound signals.

In a conversation with Aravot.am, Karine Achemyan, the chairwoman of the RPA Women’s Council, who participated in the youth rally, described the behavior of the police as anarchy. “I think that by obstructing the young people in this way, using brutal force against them and arresting them, these people are also against Artsakh, Syunik, Tavush and participate in everything that Nikol is doing. We will achieve our goal, and our goal is to save the country, also from such people. ”

Karine Achemyan also referred to the case of a pregnant woman who died due to a collision with Nikol Pashinyan’s motorcade, saying that the public indifference led to it. According to Karine Achemyan, Nikol Pashinyan’s car cortege is several times larger than the car cortege of all other presidents, but people “do not notice” it. Besides Nikol, Karine Achemyan considers the struggle against Nikolism important.

Nelli GRIGORYAN