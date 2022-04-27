The police in Freedom Square, for no reason, started provocations and detained about 5 of our teammates, Sos Hakobyan, the speaker of the “Fatherland” party, wrote on his Facebook page.

They are located in the Mashtots և Center departments of the Police.

The more you hit, the stronger we will be.

PS I was still able to verify so much information

Dokhoyan Vahe

Vahagn Boyajyan

Vova Avetikyan

Badalyan Martiros, “Hakobyan wrote.