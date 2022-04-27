The police in Freedom Square, for no reason, started provocations and detained about 5 of our teammates, Sos Hakobyan, the speaker of the “Fatherland” party, wrote on his Facebook page.
They are located in the Mashtots և Center departments of the Police.
The more you hit, the stronger we will be.
PS I was still able to verify so much information
Dokhoyan Vahe
Vahagn Boyajyan
Vova Avetikyan
Badalyan Martiros, “Hakobyan wrote.
