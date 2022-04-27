I must state with sorrow that the RA Police has not changed, it continues to remain as it was before, human rights activist Vardan Harutyunyan told Aysor.am, referring to the actions of law enforcement officers against the demonstrators.

“Our police continues to view itself as a tool in the hands of the government, not as a structure that should serve the law and the society,” our interlocutor said.

According to Vardan Harutyunyan, promises were made during all the authorities that the police should be reformed and present themselves anew.

“But, as a rule, we have only seen a change in appearance, uniform, but the police itself has not undergone serious changes,” said the human rights activist.

It should be reminded that the former director of the National Security Service, the leader of the “Homeland” party, the leader of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly Arthur Vanetsyan visited the activists brought to the Police Center today.

According to Vanetsyan, disproportionate force was used against the detained activists, but their process will not be stopped.

The speaker of the “Fatherland” party, Sos Hakobyan, had earlier stated that the police had set off fireworks in Freedom Square, without any reason, and had arrested about 5 of our teammates.