Home Armenia “The police came. Demonstrator Captain Harutyunyan |: Morning Armenia “The police came. Demonstrator Captain Harutyunyan |: Morning By Thomas Delong - April 21, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “The police came. Demonstrator Captain Harutyunyan |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia The developer was fined for carrying out construction by unlicensed persons Morning Armenia “Whenever I see a dog, whether it is a camera or not, I definitely like it” ․ Arthur Vanetsyan |: Morning Armenia “Opportunity to say again that we have good weightlifting.” The 2023 European Weightlifting Championships will be held in Yerevan Morning Recent Posts Cooper: Are elderly people now disposable? Look in mirror, Trump Jim Acosta: Far-right is behind its own ‘great replacement’ theory Leon Aghasyan wins Balkan Gymnastics Championship in Istanbul Strong police presence at Oceanfront after protest brings chaos, fires, tear gas Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticizes Trump: This is going to cost lives Most Popular The government will have the opportunity to approve the procedure and deadlines for reviewing... The Government of the Republic of Armenia proposes to make changes and additions to the draft law "On Citizenship of the Republic of Armenia",... The deadline for submission of bids has been extended within the framework of the... The deadline for submission of bids has been extended within the framework of the pre-qualification process for the construction of about 60 km of... Denmark will provide additional weapons to Ukraine The Danish government will provide additional weapons to Ukraine, said Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in an interview with TV 2. "We intend to provide more... Not to draw the red lines beyond which Armenia is not going to make... Within the framework of the rally struggle taking place in Freedom Square, public discussions were organized, in which the members of the NA "Armenia"... Opera House to hold commemorative open-air concert on 107th anniversary of Armenian Genocide On the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Al. The National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet after Spendiaryan will organize an open-air...