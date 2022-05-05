The mayor of Sisian Arthur Sargsyan is convinced that the “Resistance” movement of the opposition will reach a victorious end. Today he also took part in the march organized by the “Armenia” faction.

Speaking to reporters, Artur Sargsyan said that he had been fighting for four years, during which time he had been detained for two years and six months, but nothing had changed in his plans.

Referring to the behavior of the police, Arthur Sargsyan said. “The work of the police has reached a critical point, they are using the latest brute force. The human spirit has awakened, they can not break that spirit. “

Nelli GRIGORYAN