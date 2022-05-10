The opposition, launching a struggle movement, had taken a great responsibility on its shoulders, it simply has no right to fail that struggle, human rights activist Avetik Ishkhanyan told Aysor.am.

As for the actions of the police forces against the protesters, the human rights activist emphasized that in the Republic of Armenia the police do not move according to the law, և the actions of the police have nothing to do with the law.

“The police act on the instructions of the so-called prime minister, all kinds of violence and cruelty are carried out on his instructions, because the police are sure that there will be no punishment. Moreover, the more cruel he is, the higher he will be encouraged.

This is the behavior of the RA Police. Never before have there been such a huge number of police officers in Armenia during the rallies. “There is an impression that Armenia is occupied by some foreign forces in police uniform,” said Avetik Ishkhanyan.

According to the human rights activist, by using brutal force against the protesters, the police aim to intimidate the protesters, as well as other citizens, so that they do not join the protests.

“To this are added the provocations of the government, wiretapping of the opposition, provocations,” said Avetik Ishkhanyan.