JamNews. The second meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Brussels through the mediation of the President of the European Council in the last six months has become the number one topic of discussion in the two countries of the South Caucasus. Both the authorities and political commentators in Baku and Yerevan spoke about the results of the meeting.

Comments: From Baku

According to political scientist Elkhan ահahino ղեկավարlu, head of the Atlas think tank, some results of the meeting in Brussels, which lasted more than four hours, can be pointed out.

“The parties first stressed the need to resolve humanitarian issues. This includes EU assistance with demining, assistance to conflict-affected populations, expert financial support for rehabilitation and construction work. The Armenian side raises the issue of “return of Armenian captives” everywhere. On the contrary, the Azerbaijani side raises the issue of the fate of thousands of Azeris who went missing in the first Karabakh war. Armenia prefers to pass over this issue silently.

Second, it is envisaged to set up a joint commission on demarcation and delimitation of Armenia “Azerbaijan” by the end of April and to hold the first sitting. The mandate of the commission will include the border, as well as ensuring a stable, secure situation along the border.

Third, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries have been entrusted with the preparation of a peace agreement, which will resolve all the necessary issues.

Fourth, the issue of restoration of communications in the South Caucasus was discussed.

There is no line in the statement about the Minsk Group և Karabakh. This is in favor of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan interested in: no Minsk: group: within: through negotiations և: from the war after: no wish international organizations involve Karabakh: question: to the discussion. This: internal: question is:.

Negotiations within the European Union are useful for Azerbaijan. Our country has very close ties with the EU անդամ member states. Against the background of the war in Ukraine, Europe needs more Azerbaijani oil and natural gas. Taking into account the mediation of Brussels, official Baku needs to speed up the process of signing a cooperation agreement with the European Union.

Thus, the points appointed in Brussels are beneficial for Azerbaijan. But this does not mean that the points agreed in the statement will be implemented immediately.

The need to start negotiations on demarcation and demarcation was mentioned in several post-war documents. Despite that, Armenia is procrastinating, it is not under pressure on that occasion. There is no progress in the issue of the corridor either.

In December 2021, an agreement was reached in Brussels to restore railway communication. But so far Yerjan has not taken any steps in this direction. And Azerbaijan has signed a memorandum on the construction of a railway through Iran.

The Russian factor should not be ignored in the EU mediation initiatives. At the first meeting in Brussels, the war in Ukraine had not started yet, at that time the Kremlin could still be patient in mediating the EU. However, after the start of the military intervention in Ukraine, after the imposition of tough sanctions against Russia by the EU countries, the Kremlin will try to interfere in the mediation activities of Azerbaijan, “Armenia” and Europe.

It is not accidental that a rally was held against Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan when he was in Brussels, the ceasefire regime was violated at the border in the direction of Tovuz region. On the other hand, Sergey Lavrov called his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan to Moscow on April 8. “It will probably require a detailed report on the Brussels meeting.”

«Stable of peace unique possibility is: ի: Application: came:»

“The meeting in Brussels was very important, such contacts are very necessary for the establishment of peace. The foreign ministries of the two countries will set up a commission, which will work according to the five principles proposed by the Azerbaijani side, the negotiations will become intensive.

Final: announcement: in: reference: there is Sochi: arrangements, և: that done is: To Moscow to calm down for. Understandable is:, that: impossible is: To Moscow completely a: side: leave: this: from negotiations.

But the venture is good, really political. Now everything depends on practical steps on the spot. Both countries must be protected from provocations, which mainly come from the north, they must try to act systematically. “This is a unique opportunity for lasting peace. This opportunity should not be missed,” wrote an Azeri politician and one of the leaders of the Republican Alternative opposition party. Natik Jafarlin.

