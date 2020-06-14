the plight of foreign workers in crisis-hit Lebanon 

At the beginning of April, Médecins Sans Frontières create a migrant worker helpline in Beirut. Of the 52 mental health requests they’ve received over the past 67 days, they have identified 16 psychiatric cases, seven of which have must be hospitalised with psychosis. Six of those hospitalised were found among the women abandoned outside the Ethiopian embassy.

“At least 40 per cent of all women who called us for mental health care had been victim of physical or sexual abuse” said Evita Mouawad, advocacy manager at MSF’s Dora project.

“The shocking mental health state that we’re finding migrant workers in is reflective of all the hardships they’ve had to go to in their time in Lebanon. It’s showing up now because of the additional stresses that Covid and the economic crisis is putting on them. Psychosis is often triggered by trauma, shock and extreme stress.”

According to Lebanese intelligence, an average of two maids die weekly. Many are failed attempts at escape from abuse that involve jumping from balconies in high-rise buildings or are ruled as suicides.

Facing unemployment or having their salaries withheld, thousands of Lebanon’s 250,000 migrant workers, who are perhaps not protected by any labour laws, have already been trying to get repatriated in recent months as a result of Lebanon’s dire economic situation.

For Ethiopians trying to get home, the financial bar is impossibly high. According to the consulate’s Facebook page, the price of a ticket will be $680 in addition to costs for a 14-day quarantine upon arrival, at a rate of $40 to $100 per night.

Domestic workers in Lebanon make less than $150 each month.

Just a few kilometres down the road at the Philippine embassy, a maid took her own life at the end of May, while being housed in the embassy shelter. Concerns have been raised just days before about the conditions that she and the other 25 other maids awaiting repatriation flights were living in.

Lebanese authorities questioned a person in April who tried to sell a Nigerian domestic worker over Facebook – a common occurence in second hand trade groups. Outside the Ethiopian embassy over the past two weeks, individuals have been seen trying to “shop” for an affordable maid the type of who have been abandoned. Both acts amount to human trafficking.

On Thursday evening, workers at the Ethiopian embassy transported the remaining women to a friendly refugee camp. Speaking under anonymity, that he said that the 35 women will be sharing one living room.

“It’s better than the streets,” Aseem texted later that evening.

The embassy workers are expecting more women to be abandoned at their doorstep in coming days as Lebanon’s economic crisis continues to spiral out of control.

