The PlayStation 5 will have a completely redesigned user interface

Last week Sony did an in-depth presentation of the PlayStation 5 hardware, but didnt talk much concerning the software. Now we learnt he user interface will be a completely new, a 100 percent overhaul of the PS4 UI and some completely different new concepts, thanks to Matt MacLaurin, Sonys VP of OX design for PlayStation and his LinkedIn post.
MacLaurin didnt give away much, but said that that the UI will be pragmatic and will be based on a new visual language. The major focus is speed: Most crucial is experience goals measured in milliseconds across the entire UI.
This is sensible, PS5s unique feature could be the custom-designed SSD that will beat even premium PC SSDs (and more to the point, is faster than that of the Xbox Series X). Load times will be a thing of yesteryear.
Sony’s small PS5 UI teaser there pic.twitter.com/D7m6SrVfCk
Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 11, 2020
If youre not a fan of the color scheme of the newest console, the VP teased that there will be a special edition for everyone and answered with a tantalizing maybe to the question of whether there will be a black model.