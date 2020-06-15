The PlayStation 5 will have a completely redesigned user interface

Last week Sony did an in-depth presentation of the PlayStation 5 hardware, but didnt talk much concerning the software. Now we learnt he user interface will be a completely new, a 100 percent overhaul of the PS4 UI and some completely different new concepts, thanks to Matt MacLaurin, Sonys VP of OX design for PlayStation and his LinkedIn post.

MacLaurin didnt give away much, but said that that the UI will be pragmatic and will be based on a new visual language. The major focus is speed: Most crucial is experience goals measured in milliseconds across the entire UI.

This is sensible, PS5s unique feature could be the custom-designed SSD that will beat even premium PC SSDs (and more to the point, is faster than that of the Xbox Series X). Load times will be a thing of yesteryear.

Sony’s small PS5 UI teaser there pic.twitter.com/D7m6SrVfCk  Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 11, 2020

If youre not a fan of the color scheme of the newest console, the VP teased that there will be a special edition for everyone and answered with a tantalizing maybe to the question of whether there will be a black model.

