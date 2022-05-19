The 2021 annual report of the World Meteorological Organization clearly shows that the planet is threatened by a climate catastrophe, said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

“The global energy system is broken and disrupted, which brings the possibility of a climate catastrophe closer,” Guterres said.

“New, disturbing” records “have been set in 2021 for sea level, rising ocean water temperatures, greenhouse gas concentrations, and rising ocean acidity,” he added.

The UN Secretary-General called on the world to speed up the transition to an alternative energy system, reminding that alternative sources of energy are wind and solar energy. He called on him to modernize the existing electricity networks, to triple the investments in the field of renewable energy.

“The transition to renewable energy must be accelerated before it is too late,” said Antonio Guterres.