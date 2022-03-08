The plane flying from Yerevan to Moscow made an emergency landing in Samara, “KP-Samara” reports, referring to the press service of Samara airport.

The plane arrived at the airport on March 7 at 20:00. As it turned out, during the flight, a 9-month-old girl drowned from an apple given to her by her parents. The commander of the plane decided to land.

The girl was already waiting for the girl at the airport by the ambulance doctors, who took her to the hospital. Now the child’s health is not endangered.