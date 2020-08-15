The ‘pipeline problem’ is really a network problem—and 2 organizations want to fix it

Good early morning, Broadsheet readers! Kamala Harris guidelines the headings, a Princess Di musical is headed to Netflix, and brand-new networks goal to take the reasons out of diversifying business America. Have a unwinding weekend.

Today’s essay comes to us from Fortune Senior Writer Michal Lev-Ram:

Look harder. My kids do this really frustrating thing where they open the fridge, look at the area right in front of their eyes and scream, “Mommy, I can’t find the orange juice!”

“Look harder!” I generally scream back.

Indeed, the orange juice is generally there. And yet, they have actually stuck on to this defective and unreasonable line of thinking: If it’s wrong in front of my eyes, it’s not there.

Object permanence, or the understanding that things exist even when we do not see them, takes place to be a crucial developmental turning point for children (and yes, my kids need to have mastered this by now). But even some grownups have actually fought with this advancement, as it ends up.

Remember back in 2015, when Sequoia Capital’s Michael Moritz stated his Silicon Valley company didn’t use more females due to the fact that certified female investing partners were difficult to discover? Well, it ends up there are certified female investing partners out there, due to the fact that Sequoia (and lots of other equity capital companies) have …

