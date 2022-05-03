On May 2, the Askeran Regional Police Criminal Investigation Department submitted a report stating that in connection with a telephone call received from the Mush police department in Gyumri, Shirak Regional Police Department, at around 12:50 on the same day, in Nakhichejanik, Askeran region. The late V. located in the village. The bodies of 55-year-old AT and 45-year-old RK, residents of Gyumri, Shirak region, were found buried in the yard of the house belonging to Hakobyan, with bodily injuries around the head.



As a result of operative investigative measures taken jointly with the employees of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the National Security Service, the Investigative Committee and the General Department of the Criminal Police of the Republic of Armenia, it was found out that St. թ. The mentioned murder was committed on April 16 at around 22:00 by a 37-year-old resident of Vagharshapat, Armavir region, RA. E. 51 51-year-old resident of Vostan village, Ararat region. M.

Urgent investigative actions have been taken, a preliminary investigation is underway.

The investigation is carried out by the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Investigative Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan