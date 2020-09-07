The perils of Britain’s Brexit brinkmanship

In messy divorces, recriminations all too easily give way to threats. So it is with one of the most complex divorces in modern history: Brexit. Britain’s preparations to override key elements of the withdrawal agreement it already signed with the EU are a dangerous act of brinkmanship. Whether they are a mere tactic to break the deadlock in talks on a future trade accord or a signal that the government is genuinely preparing for a “no deal” outcome remains unclear. Either way, the thinking is flawed. The government’s gambit threatens grave damage to the UK economy and its trust among international partners.

As the Financial Times revealed, Boris Johnson’s government will on Wednesday publish a bill that — combined with later legislation — could nullify the legal force of parts of the withdrawal deal, on issues including state aid and customs arrangements for Northern Ireland. Hardline Brexiters loathe requirements for the UK to notify Brussels of any subsidy decisions that would affect the province’s goods market, and for businesses in Northern Ireland to file customs papers when they send goods to mainland Britain. Such conditions, they say, make it impossible for the UK fully to reclaim sovereignty post-Brexit.

The government is adamant it is not reneging on the…