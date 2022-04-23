The third president of Armenia, RPA leader Serzh Sargsyan claims that the words of wishing Armenia peace, harmony and logic in the text of his resignation in 2018 are still valid today.

“I’m sorry, but I think that the wish I sent in 2018 is still relevant today, it is even more relevant today,” the third president of Armenia told reporters.

Serzh Sargsyan said that he would like the Armenian people to rejoice in the square today, as they did on April 23, 2018, the day of his resignation.

“I would like to rejoice that he has built a better country, a more prosperous Armenia, a stronger army, a safer Artsakh, but, unfortunately, the people rejoicing in 2018 are now mourning, mourning in doubled, tripled Yerablur, mourning for losing a part of Artsakh “He laments for our defenseless borders, for the destroyed army,” said Serzh Sargsyan.

He noted that he is experiencing more pain now than he did on this day in 2018.

The third president of Armenia did not regret that he did not use force in 2018, but if he could have predicted this whole catastrophe, maybe in March-April 2018 he would have acted differently.

“But I really do not regret that I did not use force against our deceived people, I would just like the demanding people of 2018 to make the same demands today. Unfortunately, the enthusiasm of that time turned into disappointment, but our team, our supporters, “Reasonable people are patriots before being demanding, and in any case we will stand by our people, our statehood,” Serzh Sargsyan stated.