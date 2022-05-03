The people of Vanadzor also demand the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan Morning:

Today, the people of Lori also joined the calls of the opposition political forces to disobey. They blocked the Spitak-Yerevan highway, also demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. In addition, the protesters chanted “Armenia on foot, Artsakh on foot, Armenians on foot, Vanadzor on foot” and demanded the release of Mamikon Aslanyan.

“We have no homeland to give to the Turks, we will never make friends with the Turks. They will be responsible for every drop of blood. We will fight for our Armenia until the end. “Armenia without Nikol, Armenia without weeds,” said Gor Badyan, a member of the Council of Elders of the “Mamikon Aslanyan” bloc.

Police officers approached the protesters, urging them to open the mentioned road section. However, those gathered mentioned that they will open the way only when they want. “If our voice is not heard in the legislative field, if our voice is not heard by all the norms, we are forced to carry out a constitutional action, a peaceful act of disobedience. Just a few meters above us, in 1918, the Battle of Gharakilisa took place. Where the same people from Lori, the same people from Vanadzor expelled the Turk from Gharakilisa with honor, and today we have Vanadzor. “The fate of the people of Lori is the same, nothing has changed. This time we will expel the internal Turk from Armenia with the same talent and diligence, so that Gharakilisia is not repeated, so that we have the Vanadzor that every Vanadzor resident deserves,” said a member of the Hayrenik faction. Vahe Dokhoyan.

At the same time, a part of Vanadzor residents closed the Vanadzor-Alaverdi M6 highway. After some time, the protesters marched to Vanadzor Artsakh Park.

