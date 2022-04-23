Aravot.am inquired today from the leader of the “Homeland” party Arthur Vanetsyan in Freedom Square what he would do after the torchlight procession.

“Today at 6 pm we will gather here in Freedom Square, after which we will join the torchlight procession, and tomorrow, April 24, the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, a day of silence has been declared. “We do not plan to do anything, and from the morning of April 25 we will be here again in Freedom Square and will start the second, more active stage of the decentralized struggle,” he answered.

To the question, referring to Ilham Aliyev’s statement yesterday that if the opposition carries out a change of government in Armenia, Azerbaijan will not recognize the territorial integrity of Armenia, that is, is there a fear that Azerbaijan or Turkey may interfere in the developments, Arthur Vanetsyan answered. “It is very bad that such an issue arises on the Armenian agenda today. Such a thing should not have happened. I do not think there will be foreign intervention, but regardless of everything, the people must fight and achieve their goal – Artsakh’s right to self-determination. “

Ashot HAKOBYAN