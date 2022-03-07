“There is an old truth that sounds like if you forgive, you will do it again. Our people, intellectuals, people of culture tolerated this government, brought it in with applause, hoping that they would break the previous deprivations, bad life, political disagreement, and we would become a normal country, as the Prime Minister promised when he took power with his team. “But as we see, we faced a catastrophe, we lost more than 75% of Artsakh, we suffered 5,000 and more painful losses, not to mention we had countless young people with disabilities,” said Samvel Tadevosyan, director and author of films on the Artsakh war.

According to him. “This is a tolerated government. Unfortunately, the people did not realize that they had to give up this government. After the second election, he re-elected the same government. And why did he choose? Because this people saw so much grief and suffering that it became kind of weak and powerless. It happens that for some groups of people everything is the same, because the previous experience and previous efforts to correct something were in vain. And the country’s prime minister is always proud that he received the people’s vote, so he will do whatever he wants. “

The director emphasizes. “I do not agree with that, what it means to do whatever you want. There have been several cases, the leaders of our country have had incredible devotion to the fate, future, economy, science, culture of the country եղել There have been exceptional cases, yes… In my opinion, all the authorities in power have one obligation – to serve the homeland and solving the problems of the homeland. It is a matter of political culture, while in our country the whole fight is over who should sit in a luxurious armchair. In that race, everything is destroyed, both devotion and the passion and will to serve the homeland, everything is destroyed. If the problem is just who should be the prime minister and the president, everything is distorted in this way. The result of all coups, coups and struggles is for the people to recover, to have a healthy government, but it did not happen in our country, and we failed. “

Gohar HAKOBYAN