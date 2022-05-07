The Pentagon has announced an additional $ 150 million in aid to Ukraine.

The military aid package includes 155 mm artillery shells, AN / TPQ-36 anti-artillery radars, field equipment և spare parts.

“Since the beginning of the Biden administration, the United States has provided about $ 4.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including about $ 3.8 billion since Russia’s invasion on February 24. “The United States continues to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with additional self-defense capabilities,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

Later, US President Do Biden made a statement on providing assistance to Ukraine, noting that the US provided “historic” assistance to Ukraine in the shortest possible time.