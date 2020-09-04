The Pentagon says Microsoft should still get its $10B JEDI contract following an investigation

Following an investigation by the Pentagon, the Department of Defense says it is standing by its decision to award a $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft, not Amazon, the latest in an ongoing legal battle over the lucrative infrastructure project.

On Friday, the Department of Defense said in a statement that it had completed its investigation into the awarding of the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract, an investigation it pursued to determine whether there were discrepancies in the procurement process.

The Defense Department said it had “determined that Microsoft’s proposal continues to represent the best value to the Government,” adding that “contract performance will not begin immediately.” That’s because, in February, a judge issued a temporary injunction against the contract after Amazon sued, claiming it was shut out of the contract due to President Trump’s perceived animosity toward CEO Jeff Bezos. Amazon argued that the process of granting the contract had “clear deficiencies, errors and unmistakable bias.”

The contract will provide the Pentagon with cloud services that include basic storage and power, artificial intelligence processing, machine learning, and the ability to process mission-critical workloads.

The government awarded the…