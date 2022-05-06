The RA Investigative Committee’s Serious Crimes Investigation Division of the RA Investigation Department is investigating the criminal case under Article 137.1, Part 2, Clauses 1 և 2 of the RA Criminal Code: In order to find out, the Investigative Committee informs.

“According to preliminary data, in 2022. On May 3, 2012, during an initiative carried out by the political opposition on Baghramyan Street in Yerevan, a group of citizens posted photos of members of the National Assembly on their backpacks and showed obscene behavior. On the same day, at 13:50, the mentioned citizens, who were carrying out a protest action on suspicion of causing serious insult, were brought to the relevant department of the RA Police.

A preliminary investigation is underway, “the statement said.



