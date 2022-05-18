Based on the 6 points presented by the Armenian authorities, Baku already states that Yerevan recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

A regular trilateral meeting chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov took place in Dushanbe on May 12. Moscow is interested in turning the South Caucasus into a zone of peace, sustainable development and prosperity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a trilateral meeting in Dushanbe, according to Russian sources. According to him, Moscow is interested in increasing trust between the parties and creating conditions for full normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. “I hope that today’s meeting will allow us to move forward on the path outlined by our leaders,” Lavrov said.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, in his turn, noted that the meeting “is a good opportunity to discuss the progress that can be achieved.” At the same time, he expressed regret that “progress has not yet been made in the work aimed at opening transport communications.” “I know that contacts between partners continue. “We think that there is a good prospect, a good opportunity to achieve results and fully implement the trilateral statements,” Bayramov said, adding that recently they have had quite intensive contacts to launch the process of demarcating the state border. “I think that there are good developments, there is an understanding in terms of the composition and representation of the parties in the delimitation commission, and I also think that in the near future it will be possible to at least start this process.”

At the beginning of the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan stressed that Armenia has been and continues to be faithful to the implementation of all agreements and statements between the leaders of the three countries. “We are ready to continue all the work in the direction of the current formats. “The opening of economic infrastructure communications and a peace agreement in the region, or, to be more precise, a settlement agreement, the establishment of relations and the resolution of all other issues, including humanitarian, prisoners of war and other issues that remain unresolved.”

According to a statement issued by the Armenian Foreign Ministry after the trilateral talks, the ministers discussed the implementation of trilateral statements, the unblocking of regional communications and economic ties, the establishment of a commission on demarcation and border security, and the Armenia-Azerbaijan rapprochement agreement. Mirzoyan reaffirmed the position of the Armenian side on the security, rights and freedoms of the Artsakh Armenians within the framework of the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as the status of Nagorno-Karabakh. Mirzoyan also stressed the “importance of a speedy solution to the humanitarian problems created as a result of the 44-day war, including the need for immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war.”

As we can see, both the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides have drawn attention to the unresolved issues. At the same time, if Azerbaijan speaks about the lack of progress in “the work of opening transport communications”, the Armenian side, although talking about the security of the Artsakh Armenians, guaranteeing their rights and freedoms, the status of Nagorno-Karabakh and the return of Armenian prisoners of war, does not present clear demands. or preconditions for signing the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement.

It is noteworthy that a day after the Dushanbe trilateral meeting, official Yerevan declassified the proposals of the Armenian side presented to Baku, from which it became clear that Armenia “never had and has no territorial claims to the Republic of Azerbaijan”, is fundamental for the Armenian side. “The issue of ensuring security, respect for their rights and freedoms, as well as the determination of the final status of Nagorno Karabakh,” the Armenian side stressed the importance of the commitments set out in the statements of November 9, January 11 and November 26, the Armenian side is ready to start peace talks. to conclude an agreement on normalization of relations, and that the Armenian side applied to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for the organization of negotiations. The 6-point response document of the Armenian side was presented on Public TV by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Edmon Marukyan.

Thus, the Armenian side confirms that it has never had and has no territorial claims against Azerbaijan, and does official Yerevan have any claims regarding the fact that Azerbaijani units have been invading the territory of Armenia for a year? If the Armenian side emphasizes the issue of determining the final status of Nagorno Karabakh, why does it already agree to the signing of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement, which, in Baku’s view, will be closed from a legal point of view (Azerbaijan already considers the issue of NK status closed) Opportunity for any discussion on the status of Artsakh.

The same applies to the return of prisoners. If the Armenian side decided to negotiate with Baku, then it should have been ready for the fact that the Azerbaijani authorities will speculate on the return of prisoners on the way to extorting other concessions in their favor from the Armenian side.

It is good that official Yerevan mentions the implementation of the principles of the Helsinki Final Act with a delay. Azerbaijan remains the violator of these principles, so why is official Yerevan still unable to receive support from partner countries in terms of criticism of Azerbaijan? And what guarantees that Baku will not adopt the same policy even after signing any document? Even after the 44-day war, Aliyev makes territorial claims to Armenia and threatens a new war, regularly speaking about “punishing” Armenia again.

The Armenian side stated that Armenia has applied to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to organize the talks.

In general, the 6 points presented by the Armenian side are neither proposals, nor principles, nor ideas, they are general, superficial thoughts, while Azerbaijan has clearly presented principles to official Yerevan on the peace agreement. One with the most basic ideas would understand that if Armenia recognizes the territorial integrity of that country at the request of Azerbaijan, any issue on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh is put to an end, from the final status decision to the presence of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh. In that case, the Armenian side should have submitted a number of proposals or objections in response to the 5 points presented by the Azerbaijani side.

If official Yerevan attaches importance to the clarification of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, then what is the position of official Yerevan, what should be the status of Artsakh, and no less important is the question, how should that status be determined?

Next, referring to the agreements of the trilateral statements mentioned by the Armenian side, Aliyev demands a corridor from Armenia to Zangezur, is official Yerevan already in favor of that? Besides, hasn’t Baku violated those agreements so far? Why doesn’t Yerevan offer clear mechanisms for the responsibility of the party that does not respect the agreements?

There is an impression that in these crucial issues for Armenia and Artsakh, direct amateurs are engaged in the foreign policy and security of the Republic of Armenia, who have not even read the published documents related to the history of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, such as the settlement options.

It should be noted that official Baku has already responded to the topic of the 6 points proposed by official Yerevan, openly mocking them. “Azerbaijan made a proposal to Armenia on the 5 basic principles of the peace agreement in February, and the latter stated that there were no points unacceptable for it, presenting a response consisting of 6 points. But the most interesting thing is that everyone saw the document adopted by Armenia. But if we look at that document, they can not be called proposals. The document submitted by the Armenian side is a response to the Azerbaijani proposals. “I can list some of the six points of that response, and you can also make assumptions about the extent to which it can be called proposals,” said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov a few days ago. Moreover, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan also clarified. “Armenia has no territorial claims against Azerbaijan. Back in 1992, the two countries, being members of the CIS, recognized each other’s territorial integrity. And this is, to some extent, a repetition of the basic principle of Azerbaijan. “

In other words, based on the 6 points presented by the Armenian authorities, official Baku already states that official Yerevan recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, moreover, Bayramov already says that “one of the proposals presented by the Armenian side is the repetition of one of the basic principles proposed by Azerbaijan.” As for the OSCE Minsk Group, the Azeri Foreign Minister immediately countered that there is no connection between the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in the light of the events in Ukraine. “It can be said that this group is paralyzed.”

Summary in tomorrow’s issue.



Emma GABRIELYAN

“Aravot” daily, 17.05.2022: