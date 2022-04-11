Ermenihaber. The agenda of the Turkish government meeting on April 12 will include issues related to domestic and foreign policy. The session to be chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also focus on “the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

In addition, the latest developments in the Russian-Ukrainian military conflict will be discussed, as well as Ankara’s diplomatic efforts to arrange a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky.

Internal issues will include issues related to curbing inflation, “fighting terrorism” and other issues.

It is noted that at the end of the session, Erdogan will deliver a message and provide brief information on the topics discussed at the government session and the decisions made.