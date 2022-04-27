The “peace era” policy of the Armenian government seriously jeopardizes the examination of Armenia’s applications in international courts, such as the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg and the UN International Court of Justice in The Hague, former Armenian ombudsman Arman Tatoyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“The priority is the steps and statements of the officials, starting from the head of the government, who accompany this policy.

This is an irresponsible, unprofessional policy pursued for its own narrow political interests, which puts Armenia and Artsakh in serious danger, without guarantees.

It is, of course, beneficial to the Azerbaijani-Turkish authorities. They use the so-called “age of peace” policy to mislead the outside world, while continuing deep-seated hatred of Armenians, ethical and religious hostility, talking to us only with the threat of destruction or annihilation.

“In other words, due to the policy of the Armenian authorities, and more specifically, the” peace era “policy of the” CP “party, they weaken our position in the international arena, leading us to deprive ourselves of international protection,” Tatoyan wrote.