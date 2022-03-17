Home Armenia “The peace brought by them means that we will do whatever we... Armenia “The peace brought by them means that we will do whatever we want, how we want with this country, we have come to say that neither you nor the Turks will succeed.” Mamijanyan |: Morning: By Thomas Delong - March 17, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “The peace brought by them means that we will do whatever we want, how we want with this country, we have come to say that neither you nor the Turks will succeed.” Mamijanyan |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia “When we call you a traitor, we do not insult you, we record the fact, you have betrayed the fighting type of an Armenian.”... Armenia “Comrade Prosecutor General, do you have anything to think about here?” Shirak farmers about fertilizer subsidy | Morning: Armenia They argued with each other with an ax and a hammer Morning: Recent Posts What does Miss Universe win? Man builds shrine to Trump for his visit Hubble Space Telescope still going strong after 30 years in space Princess Eugenie Shares A Cute Picture Of Her First Child Which Goes Viral Chief Justice John Roberts reveals what he would’ve done with tie vote Most Popular Foreign citizens living illegally in Armenia were found. Police: The officers of the General Department of Criminal Police together with the officers of the territorial subdivisions of the police regularly carry out measures... Here are some tips for parents to choose safe and quality toys for their... Of course, choosing a quality toy for young children is not an easy task nowadays. In the price-color variety, parents are often confused,... World economic growth slows by 1% due to conflict in Ukraine ․ OECD: The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) forecasts that the global economic growth rate will slow by 1% in 2022 due to the... Free Trade Zone to be established between the United Arab Emirates and the EEU Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has announced an initiative to establish a free trade zone between the United Arab Emirates and the EEU. Speaking at... Armenia participates in the annual MITT Moscow annual tourism exhibition with one joint pavilion Armenia participates in the annual MITT Moscow tourism exhibition in Moscow on March 15-17 with one joint pavilion. The Armenian pavilion presents the variety...