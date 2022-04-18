“It’s an honor I have»Deputy of the faction, NA human rights: Defense: and public Questions: permanent Commission: President Taguhi Tovmasyanի: Facebook post:

Today is the International Day of Monuments and Sights.

For decades we have been witnessing how Azerbaijan, in gross violation of the norms of international law, as well as its commitments under the UN խորհրդի Council of Europe, deliberately destroys the Armenian cultural heritage, commits cultural genocide in various ways. Barbaric destructions of churches, monuments, cemeteries are taking place, at the same time attempts are being made to de-Armenianize those monuments, to attribute them to the Albanians.

And during the 44-day war in 2020, after that, these crimes gained new momentum and reached enormous proportions.

The actions of eradicating Armenianness and Christianity from Artsakh once again prove that the peace agenda is only a dangerous trap for us.

During my visit to the United States, at various meetings, I conveyed to the congressmen the reports of the Artsakh Human Rights Defender on the propaganda of hate speech by Azerbaijan on the destruction of Artsakh’s cultural heritage. The civilized world must respond to the genocidal actions of Azerbaijan.