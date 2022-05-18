On May 14, police officers of the Yerjan Regiment of the Patrol Service detained two foreigners at the Mashtots Police Department on suspicion of illegal possession and use of drugs.

A search of a 25-year-old man turned up a methamphetamine-like mass, and a personal search of a 30-year-old man revealed a folding knife. During the search of the place of arrest, the police officers found 4 packages with a mass similar to methamphetamine.

Expert examinations have been appointed.

The circumstances are being clarified.

RA Police