The Patriots reportedly have interest in signing Leonard Fournette

The New England Patriots might sign Leonard Fournette quickly.

The Evil Empire will never ever pass away.

After Bill Belichick bided his time all offseason and still handled to get Cam Newton, the New England Patriots might be including another helpful piece that nobody else desired in Leonard Fournette.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Patriots have revealed interest in signing the previousNo 4 total choice after he was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars about 24 hr earlier.

Of course the Patriots have interest in Leonard Fournette

Is anybody actually shocked the Patriots have an interest in a running back who’s hurried for over 1,000 backyards in 2 of his 3 seasons? This season is everything about showing New England’s success for many years has actually had as much to do with Belichick’s system as it has with Tom Brady, so including another offending weapon like Fournette would be an excellent assistance.

Fournette’s relationship with Jacksonville’s front workplace had actually been rocky for some time now, and though he was the Jaguars’ primary offending weapon over the last 3 seasons and hurried for over 1,100 backyards in 2015, he was often suspended for conduct harmful to the group and even benched throughout video games.

If anybody can rein Fournette in and keep the concentrate on football, nevertheless, it’s a well-respected coach like Belichick …