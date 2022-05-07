The RA Investigative Committee continues its preliminary investigation into the case of hooliganism and violence against a government official at the intersection of Athens-Isakov streets in Yerevan by the two participants of a rally organized by the political opposition.

As a result of the necessary investigative and judicial actions taken in the criminal case, as well as the urgent measures taken by the RA Police, the identities of the two persons who allegedly committed the crime were found out, who were arrested.

Based on the combination of sufficient evidence obtained, one of them was charged under Article 258, Part 1, Article 316, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code as a measure of restraint.

We had informed earlier that in 2022 On May 5, 2012, at around 12:00, a group of protesters organized by the political opposition at the intersection of Athens and Isakov streets in Yerevan blocked the pedestrian section of the street, obstructing the free movement of other citizens.

The RA police officers were instructed to vacate the busy part of the street, but the latter did not comply with the lawful demands of the police, in connection with which they were detained, during which the above-mentioned persons grossly violated public order, ie openly disrespectful to the public. By showing, they were making noise, cursed, threatening violence against official duties, during which one of them hit and damaged the door of the car and the door glass.

The investigation is underway.