The eternal fire taken from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow’s Alexandrian Park will be transferred to Armenia on May 7 as part of the “Fire of Remembrance” patriotic action, the press service of the Russian House in Yerevan (Rossotrudnichestvo) told Sputnik Armenia.

Russia Airlines (Aeroflot Group) is carrying out the action together with the All-Russian Public Movement “For the People’s Front of Russia”.

“The aim of the action is to perpetuate the historical memory, to pay tribute to the participants of the Great Patriotic War, to unite generations, to bring the fire to the maximum number of veterans,” the ministry said.

A part of the eternal fire will be brought to Armenia by the delegation headed by the head of the project initiatives department of the “People’s” Front Elena Milto. The ceremony of handing over the “Memorial Fire” pod to the “Mother Armenia” Museum of Military History will take place on the same day.