The members of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee of the RF Federal Assembly և of the RA National Assembly visited the Russian center of Vanadzor, which was opened in Yerevan on the initiative of the “Dom Moskvy” Moscow cultural-business center.

A photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Armenia-Russia diplomatic relations was presented at the Russian Center. The students of the center presented the history of Vanadzor to the guests and performed musical and dance numbers.

The delegation of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee of the RF Federal Assembly was in Vanadzor within the framework of the 34th sitting. Welcoming the guests, Vahram Karapetyan, General Director of the Dom Moscow Center in Yerevan, presented the center’s educational programs, Russian centers operating in different regions of Armenia and the project of free Russian language courses.

“Since 2019, our center has launched a free Russian language education program for children aged 7-14 in 28 cities of Armenia, as well as plans to open Russian centers in all regions. “The project is aimed at the promotion of the Russian language, the spread of Russian culture in Armenia, the cultural dialogue between the two peoples,” said Vahram Karapetyan, General Director of the Dom Moscow Center in Yerevan.

Victor Bondar, Chairman of the Committee on Defense and Security of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Hakob Arshakyan, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Co-Chair of the Armenian-Russian Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation, wished the Russian language and culture development in Armenia.

The members of the delegation handed over fiction to the Russian center, handed over graduation certificates to the participants of the two-month free Russian language course.

It should be reminded that the regular sitting of the Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia and the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia, as well as the 25th anniversary of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.

PRESS RELEASE