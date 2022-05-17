The parents and relatives of the servicemen killed in the 44-day war once again voiced their demand during a rally in France Square that Nikol Pashinyan should be arrested under Article 299 of the RA Criminal Code, treason.

“The Prosecutor’s Office has initiated a criminal case not under Article 299 of treason, for which there is sufficient evidence, but under Article 308, on the fact of abuse of official powers. Do you understand how they were distorted?

“We, the relatives of the victims, demand that the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Investigative Committee initiate a criminal case against Nikol Pashinyan under Article 299 of the RA Criminal Code,” the parents announced.

They also demanded the resignation of BDK leader Gagik Jhangiryan. According to the parents of the victims, he deliberately interfered in the process of distributing the criminal cases that entered the courts.

“We also demand the resignation of BDK leader Gagik Jhangiryan. It turns out that the electronic systems of criminal cases that have entered the courts have not been activated properly ․ There are shortcomings, which, in our opinion, are done intentionally.

The author of all this is Gagik Jhangiryan, the chairman of the BDK.

“Hangiryan, you have nothing to do in the other judicial system, leave,” announced the relatives of the killed servicemen.