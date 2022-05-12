The citizens participating in the resistance march came to the building of the RA General Prosecutor’s Office to support the parents of the servicemen killed in the 44-day war. The parents gathered here demand that Nikol Pashinyan be arrested immediately after being summoned for questioning.

The deputy of the NA “Hayastan” faction Arthur Ghazinyan considered the factor of preventing the new episodes of state betrayal in the basis of the parents’ demand.

So that the Armenian territories are not handed over to the enemy, with different types of verbal “mutual understandings”, incomprehensible GPSs, illegal orders and decisions. The arrest is obligatory, because Pashinyan can flee at any moment, avoid responsibility, commit a new act. He confessed that he was going to commit a new criminal act on his own, to cede the sovereign territory of Armenia to Azerbaijan, saying that there were “Azerbaijani” territories under our control. “Yesterday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry officially submitted a demand to 7 villages in Tigranashen, Tavush region,” Arthur Ghazinyan emphasized.

Another reasonable reason for arresting Nikol Pashinyan, according to the opposition MP, is to prevent him from obstructing the preliminary investigation, directing it, influencing its process, especially since such examples have already existed.

This is confirmed by his many words: “Is there a judge who does not do what I said?” These are confirmed circumstances. Therefore, the demand to arrest Pashinyan is more than legal and well-founded. “Nikol Pashinyan’s escape from the Republic of Armenia must be prevented,” said Arthur Ghazinyan.