The pandemic has stopped my wife and I from taking our baby back to America

My wife and I, both American citizens, decided to work with a fertility clinic in Ghana in an effort to have a child. Our reasons certainly are a little complicated but not especially relevant to what I have to say. We worked with a fantastic clinic called Medifem in Accra, where we traveled in February. The resultant success was that our daughter, Vernice, came to be on March 23. Shortly after her birth, we contacted the neighborhood US embassy with the intent to getting a US passport for our daughter, which is essential for us to bring her home. The embassy will not accept calls. The way it works is that you send them a message, and some body responds by calling or emailing some time later.

That’s where our saga began. It’s one that may possibly remind readers that throughout the pandemic something as important as bringing one’s newborn daughter home to the usa — to say nothing of other imperatives, like needing to travel for reasons just like the health of a family member — can be met with a maddening layer of difficulties during this strange time.

When our daughter came to be, we emailed the embassy immediately, and an embassy employee called back, asking if we wanted to be on a repatriation flight to the US they were organizing. We said that we were fairly comfortable, not desperate, and Vernice had just been born, so we didn’t need to simply take somebody else’s seat.

Our next contact was with an alternative embassy employee, who called us. She told us we couldn’t get a passport without a birth certificate for Vernice, which takes of a month to obtain, so we initiated that process.

The next call was from yet another embassy employee, who told us the embassy would decide to try to get Vernice a crisis passport so we could access it a flight. We shared with her we did not yet have a birth certificate, just a temporary one, but she said we were holding unusual times and that they’d see what they might do. So, we gathered up the material she asked for, including printing out a pile of documents at one of the few places in Accra that offers such services throughout the pandemic. We obtained passport photos, etc.

The day before our appointment with the embassy, we received a call from another embassy employee. He said his colleague had “misspoken” — and that, in order for the embassy to issue a passport for Vernice, we might need to undergo a DNA test proving a biological relationship with her. According to Scott, such tests are needed for anyone who has used assisted reproductive technology (ART), which we did (we used in-vitro fertilization, known commonly as IVF, with a young relative who served as a surrogate).

By now, it had been seven weeks since Vernice’s birth. I appealed to the embassy staff I was in touch with, via email, on the grounds that people had been touching the embassy for all that point, but it was the first we’d heard of this requirement. And, as an associate of the embassy staff had said, these are maybe not normal times. He said they “couldn’t make an exception,” so we were not allowed on the repatriation flight with our daughter.

One of the embassy staff sent me a message describing the method: We have to contract with an approved DNA lab in the US and have them send a testing kit to the embassy in Accra. The embassy then, under this protocol, calls us in at some unspecified time following the kit arrives and administers the test. They send it off. When the outcome come back, they contact us in and consider our case. Needless to say, this all takes many weeks, and we’d already lost seven.

I called two labs in the US, and they both told me the same: They wouldn’t send out a test kit, as US embassies weren’t administering DNA tests due to the pandemic. I emailed the embassy again, and, following a few days, they finally got back to me and confirmed that’s correct. They aren’t doing any DNA tests today; maybe they’ll resume some time in the future, and they’ll contact us when they truly are doing them again. However, they did call some days later and finally set up a scheduled appointment for us to come in and apply for Vernice’s passport, which we’ve now done.

So we’re waiting for a call to find out where we are in the act. If the necessity for a DNA test cannot be waived, we have to wait until they give us the go-ahead to start the process of contracting with a lab to send the kit. We can’t even do this until the embassy gets back to us.

We tracked down the US ambassador to Ghana on LinkedIn and sent her an email. She was kind enough to reply, but, even though her response expressed sympathy, she offered no specific help. Our theory, though, is that she was the catalyst for at the least calling us in to apply for the passport. We contacted work of Sen. Pat Toomey, who represents our home state of Pennsylvania. We at least got an email back from Sen. Toomey’s office saying that the inquiry has been sent to the State Department. Toomey’s office conveyed an email from the embassy noting the area of US law (and its specific language) requiring proof of parentage and that the embassy was still reviewing whether a DNA test would be needed in our circumstances.

So here we have been in Accra, almost 12 weeks now after Vernice’s birth, waiting to hear what’s next, with no passport, so no chance to go back home. The convention is that babies shouldn’t fly until they’re one month old, so we expected to stay here until April 23 or so. Now it’s June 13, without any end in sight. Don’t misunderstand me. Accra’s a perfectly nice city, and the people listed here are delightful. But you can imagine that, like someone else, we have commitments, doctors’ appointments, prescriptions to fill, home maintenance, etc., back home that we’re not able to attend to. And I have a small business with 35 employees trying to navigate its way through this pandemic, all while I’m stranded in Ghana.

We recognize that these are difficult times. However, our experience with the embassy has been especially frustrating. When I asked why this DNA test is necessary, among the embassy employees said it had been to prevent fraud. What doesn’t seem quite right is that, at least according to the embassy staff member’s statement that they “can’t make an exception,” we can’t utilize the pandemic as any sort of excuse to get free from the DNA test. We still have to inflexibly follow their rules — rules that impose a requirement that people can’t meet.

(The State Department does not discuss individual citizens abroad. When reached for comment, a State Department official noted that US embassies and consulates remain open for emergency services for US citizens, going on to write: “All determinations regarding the transmission of citizenship are made in accordance with the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). In order to transmit U.S. citizenship to a child born abroad, there must be, among other requirements, a biological relationship between the child and the transmitting U.S. citizen parent or parents. The Department documents children as U.S. citizens and issues Consular Reports of Birth Abroad (CRBAs) to them upon application as long as there is a determination that the applicable U.S. citizenship transmission laws are met. We also issue passports to U.S. citizen children when the requirements of the applicable laws and regulations are met.”)

Interestingly enough, the State Department Bureau of Consular website describes these DNA tests as follows: “Genetic testing helps to verify a biological…relationship in the absence of sufficient evidence to establish such a relationship…Due to high costs, complexity, and logistical delays, genetic testing is generally used only in the absence of sufficient evidence (documentation, photos, etc.) establishing the biological relationship.” There is not any mention of a rule that the DNA test is required when utilizing assisted reproductive technology, sometimes referred to as ART. We have thorough documentation (much more, actually, by virtue of using ART) and mountains of photographs.

At any rate, as specific and elaborate as our situation is, it’s not unique. People all around the globe are either separated from their newborns or stranded with their newborns because of the pandemic. It works out that surrogacy is something of a worldwide business, a small business that, thankfully, we did not have to engage with due to the generosity of our relative. The result, though, is that throughout the pandemic a huge selection of children have now been born to surrogates with no biological parents being able to be present at the birth or to retrieve their children.

After reading about these stories, my wife and I feel fortunate. We managed to witness Vernice’s birth, and we’re able to be with her as she undergoes these important initial months of life. We will be truly frantic if we were having to watch her mature on Zoom.

It’s tempting to relate our story to any number of things we see in the news headlines concerning the present administration —about the neglect, mismanagement, and understaffing of the State Department, about the terrible treatment of immigrants at our southern border, about the way that our president has characterized African countries. However, for now, I’ll just limit myself to the facts and let the reader draw his / her own conclusions.

One thing is for certain, though: We are hoping the embassy here can show some flexibility, given the problem the whole world is facing. And to anybody finding themselves in similar circumstances: We sympathize, and we observe that many of you have it much tougher than we do.