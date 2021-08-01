The pandemic ‘has made people more passionate’ about their cars: Jack Roush Jr.
Jack Roush Jr., Roush Performance Marketing VP and ‘You Don’t Know Jack’ Podcast Host, joins Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro, Seana Smith, and Pras Subramanian to discuss supply chain issues in the automotive industry, the business of performance auto parts, and the development in electric vehicles.

