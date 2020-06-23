The PA has played its part to normalise Israel’s annexation plans – Middle East Monitor

The main arguments against the impending Israeli annexation of land in the occupied West Bank are dominated by proponents of the Zionist colonial project. Of course some Palestinians are speaking out against annexation, however the political framework is missing, as the Palestinian Authority and the international community intended it should be all along.

Among Israeli supporters, those against annexation are speaking out to safeguard the Zionist colonial project. The former US Ambassador to Israel Martyn Indyk, for example, opined that annexation is “driving the Zionist project off a cliff.”

The possibility of US President Donald Trump losing November’s presidential election, according to Indyk, could leave Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu minus the unilateral framework which has accelerated Israel’s political gains since December 2017, when Trump recognised Jerusalem because the Zionist state’s capital.

Israeli Brigadier General Yossi Kuperwasser, on the other hand, contradicted the earlier assumptions of the Israeli government that Palestinians would incite violence. Kuperwasser stated he does not envisage “mass protest and chaos.” Moreover, any political reaction from the Arab world would amount to “more of a formality than a reflection of the reality on the ground.”

The Jerusalem Post has quoted PA official Jibril Rajoub calling for “peaceful popular resistance”. At an occasion when Israel is intent on appropriating what remains of Palestine, Rajoub says that the PA wont make concessions over the two-state compromise and the 1967 borders, which can be, in fact, the concession that enabled Israel to consolidate its colonial project.

All the PA’s rhetoric has been contradicted swiftly. Since Israel’s announcement, the Palestinian leadership has once again attempted to save your self face by posturing being an entity committed to the Palestinian cause and international impositions. The latter, however, were always a priority, considering the fact that any departure from the internationally-agreed parameters would hasten the PA’s own dissolution. Since the authority is playing a job in the colonial process, its first commitment is to avoid jeopardising its contribution, compared to advancing legitimate Palestinian demands for decolonisation.

Annexation is illegal under international law. That is a fact, not an opinion. The international community is performing nothing to prevent this violation and the PA is in tacit agreement. Israel is assured that it can extend its ability to act impunity and, as a result, manipulate any proof of Palestinian resistance to fit its purported security narrative. The Palestinian people can pay the political price of not being truly represented politically, considering that the PA only articulates what complements the normalisation process instigated by Israel and promoted by the international community.

Colonialism is just a violent practice which can not be opposed through peaceful resistance alone. There can be no peace without decolonisation, specifically when the international community make “peace” an aim synonymous with negotiations, to that the PA has voiced no opposition. Ambiguity suits PA politics; what better way to hang on to its borrowed power than to adhere to what is expected of it in terms of capitulation to Israel?

With only a week before Netanyahu is expected to start the annexation process, Israel hardly has any need to lobby for support. It was clear when the announcement was made that the international community would not deviate from its usual perfunctory statements.

The PA, meanwhile, ignited a shard of possibility with regards to a different political strategy which very few Palestinians were willing to believe. The brief timeframe since PA leader Mahmoud Abbas’s grand announcement of cutting ties with Israel has proved the doubters right. The PA must now be called out for contributing to the normalisation of annexation and the almost inevitable addition to the number of internally displaced Palestinians.

