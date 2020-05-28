The PA has no political strategy to counter US-Israeli annexation plans – Middle East Monitor

Since the Trump administration revealed its so-called deal of the century particulars, annexation of the occupied West Bank has develop into a rallying level for Israeli politicians, significantly prior to the newest General Elections. The unity authorities agreement signed yesterday between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the chief of Blue and White, Benny Gantz, paves the best way for draft annexation laws to be introduced earlier than the Knesset.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has no apparent political strategy to counter the US-Israeli annexation plans. With yet one more reference to the coronavirus pandemic, Abbas warned, “Don’t think that because of the coronavirus we forgot about the annexation or Netanyahu’s measures or the ‘Deal of the Century’.”

Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Executive Committee, declared: “The Palestinian leadership is very clear on where we stand. Annexation is a declaration of permanent aggression on inalienable Palestinian rights and the standing of international law.”

If the PA refuses to abandon its collaborative politics with Israel, annexation won’t stay “a declaration of permanent aggression” for lengthy. The coronavirus didn’t stop Israel from political planning, whereas the PA grew to become a short lived protagonist within the worldwide neighborhood’s scheming to impose future negotiations based mostly upon Israel-PA safety collaboration through the pandemic.

PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat, in the meantime, is lobbying the worldwide neighborhood to cease Israel’s annexation plans. In a statement, Erekat evoked the two-state paradigm, saying that he expects “support from the international community to facilitate a meaningful peace process based on international law and relevant UN resolutions for the achievement of the internationally agreed peace parameters.”

Erekat’s assertion performs into worldwide expectations of Palestinian subjugation. The fixed reference to worldwide legislation is just not serving to Palestinian prospects. On the opposite, it maintains the phantasm of Palestine as a world venture to be mismanaged till its full disappearance. With each violation, the PA calls upon the worldwide neighborhood to uphold worldwide legislation and to facilitate negotiations, whereas ignoring the Palestinian calls for that are based mostly upon the political and fully legit proper to return.

In this manner, the PA can be affirming the query of Palestine as a world concern through which Palestinians play no half, aside from serving the humanitarian agenda. If annexation is applied, it is going to present the worldwide neighborhood with many alternatives to redefine the Palestinian wrestle, in the identical means that the US is adamant on redefining who qualifies as a Palestinian refugee.

Expectations from the worldwide neighborhood to uphold worldwide legislation don’t represent a political strategy. The UN decided its strategy many years in the past when it accepted the creation of colonial Israel in Palestine. Likewise, the EU’s relationship with Israel will take priority over its purported peace constructing and assist for the creation of a hypothetical Palestinian state. Furthermore, Trump’s deal has not encountered any collective political defiance up to now, and it’s unlikely that the PA’s weak pleas will alter the worldwide dedication to adhere to the two-state compromise or variations of it, so long as the rhetoric stays related.

