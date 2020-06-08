The Overwatch League shifts to tournament format to boost 2020 season

The Overwatch League’s third season is a bumpy one. Like every single other professional gaming league, OWL has been forced to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic by shifting to an online format in lieu of in-person games.

Meanwhile, viewership is down after the league moved from Twitch to YouTube, star players like Jay “Sinatraa” Won have retired and moved on to other games (most significantly Riot’s just-released team shooter Valorant), the once-dominating Vancouver Titans dropped their entire roster midseason, and the ever-changing hero pools have already been taxing for teams trying to refine their strategies.

Amid all of that turmoil, there has been one or more bright spot. Last month, OWL placed on a tournament — accordingly dubbed May Melee — that began with many weeks of qualification, followed by a tense weekend-long knockout competition. It was a hit, significantly more than doubling the prior week’s average audience with 63,000 viewers. Meanwhile, a peak of 88,000 people tuned in to the North American finals between Florida and San Francisco.

Because of this, the league is restructuring all of those other 2020 season with a focus on more tournaments. “We think the May tournament went really well, so we’re going to run it back accordingly,” says Jon Spector, VP of Overwatch esports.

The remaining OWL season will include two more monthly tournaments, structured exactly like May Melee. Each will start with three weeks of qualification leading up to two regional competitions: one for teams in North America, yet another for those in Asia. (There will also be a number of matches after ward for teams that, due to the pandemic, need to catch up and play more games ahead of the playoffs begin.) There are a few small tweaks to the formula — the June tournament increase the overall prize pool to $275,000, a boost of $50,000 — but otherwise the goal is to replicate the May tournament’s success. Matches will begin on June 13th.

Spector believes that one of the reasons OWL struggled in the beginning in 2020 is because of its disjointed structure. “When we were first forced into moving to online play and cancelling homestands, we had to go to a space where we were kind of planning week to week,” that he explains. “We didn’t know what two weeks from now would look like, we certainly didn’t know what a month from now would look like. We needed to sort of do the best we could this weekend, and then make a plan for next weekend.” But with the tournaments that changes: suddenly fans have a more substantial storyline to follow on a weekly basis. “It’s hard to latch on to that when you don’t really know what happens next,” Spector says.

The new structure is also similar to earlier OWL seasons. In its first two years of existence, each Overwatch League season was split into four stages, each with their own mini championship. It added extra moments of excitement throughout the year, however the concept was scrapped for 2020 because the league in the offing to move to a brand new “homestand” format with games played in a variety of cities around the world. “It’s a step back in that direction,” Spector says of the new structure. “When we talked about the 2020 format, my biggest regret was that we had to drop the stages concept because I thought that over our first few seasons the stage playoffs were some of our best moments.”

Elsewhere, the league is making other changes. Hero pools — a comparatively new system that bans certain characters from competitive play — will now change every two weeks, in contrast to weekly, to allow teams more hours to practice. There is likewise no barred heroes through the knockout stages. OWL also recently reinstated token drops, a long-requested feature that has been lost once the league moved to YouTube.

These changes don’t solve all the league’s issues. While viewership was up last month, it’s still far behind most other major esports, and it’s unclear what changes are necessary to keep star players from jumping over to the greatest new game. But the newest tournament structure at least demonstrates OWL is willing to be flexible and adapt. They saw some success last month and are straight away trying to build about it. “Let’s do more of that,” says Spector.