The Outer Worlds, BioShock, and Borderlands show the good and bad of Switch ports

It’s still rare for the Switch to obtain blockbuster games that weren’t made by Nintendo, but there’s been a trend in recent months to port older games from the last generation of consoles onto the Switch. Last week’s launches of The Outer Worlds, BioShock: The Collection, and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection were some of the most high-profile games to hit the Switch yet. And the result is just a pile of great games that simultaneously highlight the Switch’s biggest strengths and weaknesses.

The biggest name in the batch is The Outer Worlds, which is actually a “current-gen” title, having been first released for the Xbox One, PS4, and PC late this past year.

From a performance point of view, The Outer Worlds runs… fine. It is certainly playable, which is impressive for a casino game that’s so new and graphically demanding on other platforms. But the biggest miss listed here is the visuals, which are straight-up bad. The Switch lacks the firepower to deal with the game well. If playing The Outer Worlds on a PlayStation 4 is like seeing regularly, the Switch port is the blurry, hazy world once you can’t find your glasses.

If you’d such as a better idea as to how things compare, I’d recommend checking out Digital Foundry’s comparison, which gets into the details greater than I could here. Digital Foundry also reports that performance starts to simply take bigger hits later on in the game — I haven’t experienced this yet, having only played a little piece up to now — but it’s something to consider.

Looking past the poor visuals and pop-in, the idea of having a Switch version of The Outer Worlds is appealing. Sprawling RPGs like this are long games, and to be able to play them in smaller, bite-sized pieces without having to invest in planting myself in front of my TELEVISION for hours at the same time makes the idea of playing through more manageable.

It’s that indisputable fact that works well for the other batch of recent Switch ports: 2K Games’ BioShock and Borderlands collections — older games from the previous console generation that obtain a fresh new life on the Switch. And since the Switch is far more adept at handling what are efficiently Xbox 360 and PS3 games, those classic games run and look in the same way good because they did once they were originally released years back — with the added benefit that they’ll be played anywhere.

BioShock’s haunting underwater series looks great and runs perfectly. That’s not too surprising since the original game was ported to the iPhone back in 2014. Comparatively, the Switch has plenty more power. And even the more graphically intensive BioShock Infinite looks great. (The Clash in the Clouds round-based challenge mode is specially well-suited for the pick-up-and-play nature of the Switch, too.)

Weirdly, none of the BioShock ports feature gyroscopic aiming, a thing that nearly every other Switch port (including 2K’s Borderlands collection) offers, which really is a minor gripe in what’s an otherwise excellent set of ports.

But the most readily useful of the ports that I tried was the Borderlands collection. I only had the chance to try Borderlands 2, but the action RPG series feels perfect for the Switch as a second-screen game. Performance is excellent (within the bounds of the Switch, this means 720p graphics and a 30fps frame rate), and the series’s iconic cell-shaded style graphics look the best of the various ports here.

Borderlands’ occasionally mindless Diablo-esque loot-and-shoot gameplay is fantastic for quick, short gameplay sessions to farm new guns and gear. It’s much like Overwatch (another good Switch port) for the reason that regard. The Switch version even has split-screen multiplayer, although that’s best saved for a genuine TV set.

It’s true that all of these titles suffer from the usual gripes for the Switch: you’re not getting the most readily useful graphics or frame rates, and the Joy-Con controllers are still painful to use for long stretches, especially if you’ve got bigger hands. And these games are big (for the Switch, anyway), with 20GB-plus install sizes, so prepare to delete some stuff or purchase a new microSD card.

But I could excuse those issues because of the benefits that the Switch versions of these games offer. Are these the best possible versions of BioShock or Borderlands? Maybe perhaps not, what with upscaled versions available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. But the Switch makes them far more accessible, without the extra baggage of needing to set up a complete TV system, which makes them more playable.

It’s a common experience for me: putting games on the Switch, where I could play an instant level before bed while bingeing some bad TELEVISION in the background, or without having to share the TELEVISION in my family area with my roommates. This makes it a lot more likely that I’ll actually play it.

And when these ports are done right — which, unfortunately, isn’t always the case, as The Outer World’s attempt shows — it’s hard to see the downside. Players who might have missed these titles the first-time around can play them on a contemporary console with a few compromises and some enjoyable advantages, thanks to the Switch’s portable nature. But with massive catalogs of older games still available stranded on older devices, it’s exciting to imagine that other classics could in the course of time make their way to the Switch, too.