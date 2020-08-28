The other things Martin Luther King Jr. said at the March on Washington (opinion)

MOW2020 is unfolding less than one week after Kenosha, Wisconsin, police shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, seven times in the back — leaving him paralyzed. Protests in Kenosha two nights later turned tragic when three people were shot, two fatally.
The symbol and substance of these recent events, including the work stoppage by NBA and WNBA players (as well as other professional athletes) in support of Blake, demands that the nation remember the promise and possibilities of Martin Luther King Jr.’s republic.
On Wednesday, August 28, 1963, as King came to the podium erected in front of the Lincoln Memorial, he confronted both the grandeur of the dreams that sprung forth a century earlier in the wake of the Emancipation Proclamation and the travails of racial terror, Jim Crow segregation and dehumanization that had marked Black life since the heady days of Reconstruction.
Like many of today’s protests, the substance of King’s…