The other things Martin Luther King Jr. said at the March on Washington (opinion)

MOW2020 is unfolding less than one week after Kenosha, Wisconsin, police shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, seven times in the back — leaving him paralyzed. Protests in Kenosha two nights later turned tragic when three people were shot, two fatally.

Police have since charged a 17-year-old, whose social media shows an affinity for Trump and guns, with homicide. Los Angeles Clippers Head Coach Doc Rivers spoke for much of Black America when he declared exhaustion from “loving a country that does not love us back.”

The symbol and substance of these recent events, including the work stoppage by NBA and WNBA players (as well as other professional athletes) in support of Blake, demands that the nation remember the promise and possibilities of Martin Luther King Jr.’s republic.

King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, typically recalled in a sepia-toned haze of nostalgia, planted less-remembered radical political seeds addressing racial slavery — the moral necessity of reparations, the need for shared political sacrifice — that are now flourishing in our own time

On Wednesday, August 28, 1963, as King came to the podium erected in front of the Lincoln Memorial, he confronted both the grandeur of the dreams that sprung forth a century earlier in the wake of the Emancipation Proclamation and the travails of racial terror, Jim Crow segregation and dehumanization that had marked Black life since the heady days of Reconstruction. Like many of today’s protests, the substance of King’s…

Read The Full Article