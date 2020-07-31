The Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac becomes the lone player to stand for National Anthem

The tv broadcast revealed Isaac, who is Black, standing as gamers and coaches from both groups, in addition to referees, took a knee throughout the playing of the NationalAnthem The 22- year-old forward was likewise the just player seen not using a “Black Lives Matter” t-shirt.

Isaac can be seen using his Magic video game jersey rather.

Social media observers questioned why he picked to avoid the league-wide demonstration.

“I’m very curious about — and will be patient for — Jonathan Isaac’s explanation here,” tweeted basketball author DaneMoore “Standing for the anthem is one thing… But seeming to be intentional about *not* wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt…. I dunno, man…”

“Drag me I don’t care..” said another Twitter user “What Jonathan Isaac did was his right to do. I lost no respect for him and still respect him for who he is. If a player stands or kneels, I could care less.” The owners of the Magic, the DeVos household, launched a declaration in assistance of the gamers pre-game demonstration onFriday The declaration did not point to Isaac’s choice to stand. “The DeVos Family and the Orlando Magic organization fully supports Magic players who have chosen to leverage their professional platform to send a peaceful and powerful message condemning bigotry, racial injustice and the unwarranted use of violence by police, especially against people of color,” the declaration stated. It included, “We are proud of the positive impact our players have made and join with them in the belief that sports can bring people together — bridging divides and promoting inclusion, equality, diversity and unity. We know this is not about the military, the men and women who serve honorably to keep our communities safe for all, or those who have paid the ultimate price to provide freedom, including freedom of expression.” “We’re confident the entire Magic family has immense respect for these entities and individuals,” the declaration stated. “This is about coming together to end racism once and for all. We are committed to walking alongside our players — today and in the many days ahead — in the pursuit of lasting and impactful change.” The Magic are handling the Brooklyn Nets in the league’s 3rd video game of the resumed season in Orlando. Every player kneeled for the league’s resuming video games Last night, every NBA player who rebooted the league’s 2020 season kneeled during the National Anthem while using “Black Lives Matter” t-shirts. Moments prior to tipoff on Thursday night, gamers with the New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz, signed up with by coaches and video game authorities, all took a knee. The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers did the same ahead of their video game in Orlando. On some video game jerseys, gamers’ names were changed with messages, such as “Equality,” “I am a man,” “Ally,” and “Say her name,” sending out a clear message in assistance of the social justice motion. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver stated Thursday night he would not require gamers to stand throughout the anthem. “I respect our teams’ unified act of peaceful protest for social justice and under these unique circumstances will not enforce our long-standing rule requiring standing during the playing of our national anthem,” Silver stated.

