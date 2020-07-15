The Original Donut Shop Keurig Single-Serve K-Cup Pods, Regular Medium Roast Coffee, 72 Count



Price: $23.94

(as of Jul 15,2020 01:06:46 UTC – Details)



Before coffee was complicated, great coffee was simply fresh, bold, and flavorful. This classic donut companion contains the highest quality Arabica beans… dunking is encouraged. Some people won’t admit it, but the best part of a donut is the coffee that goes with it. Without coffee, donuts are just another confection. But donut shop coffee? That’s a different story. The Original Donut Shop Coffee lingers on your tongue and warms the soul. It brightens your day like a big scoop of sprinkles. And who doesn’t like sprinkles? If you go through life as if it’s a sweet surprise filled with jelly and covered in frosting, The Original Donut Shop Coffee is for you.

Not too harsh, not too bitter just right

Extra bold (contains more coffee than regular K Cup pods)

Medium roast, caffeinated coffee

Ensure high quality coffee every time with pods specially designed to work in Keurig brewers with exact grind and extraction