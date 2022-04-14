On Holy Thursday, April 14, His Holiness Under the chairmanship of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, the Otnlva Order was performed at the open altar of St. Trdat of the Mother See.

During the ceremony, after the biblical readings, the Catholicos of All Armenians blessed the water and oil on the altar, then, under the chanting of hymns, by the example of the Mother of God, washed and anointed the members of the Mother See with oil. Yeznik Archbishop Petrosyan, T. Father Atanas Sargsyan, Deacon Andre Hamamyants, Deacon Avetis Avetisyan, a student of the 6th grade of the Georgian Seminary, Azat Zargaryan, Nver Kocharyan, students of the “Eornekian” secondary school, Arman Davtyan, Mkrtyanch M The feet of Mayis Mnatsakanyan, as well as other children, Mikayel Zohrabyan, Narek Hamamjyants, Emil Sedrakyan, Spartak, Arthur Palikyan.

At the end of the ceremony, the Patriarch of All Armenians blessed the present pious people with a “Conservative” prayer, after which the blessed oil was distributed to the believers.

