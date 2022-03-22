The National Assembly discusses the package of draft laws on “Making an Addendum to the Criminal Code” and “Making an Addendum to the Criminal Procedure Code” submitted by NA deputies Ishkhan Saghatelyan, Aram Vardjanyan and Aghvan Vardanyan.

According to “Hayastan” faction MP Aram Vardjanyan, the bill is about a circumstance of sacred value for every citizen of Armenia.

“The initiative refers to the fact that questioning the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia or a part of it in any other way, or, moreover, publicly justifying or propagating it, is a criminal act,” he said.

The MP noted that this settlement has become relevant in the period following the 44-day war in 2020. According to him, this project will be about really persecuting people outside Armenia and not leaving out the expressions they allow.

We have seen how, especially since April 2021, the “neighbor” outside the territory of Armenia, in fact, the political leadership of the enemy country allows expressions, they talk about Armenia, Syunik, they talk about our city of Yerevan, they talk about our In the context of their delusions, they are trying to cast doubt on all this from the point of view of Armenia’s affiliation. “We think that this will also be a good opportunity for those who allow such expressions, despite the fact that even if they are outside the territory of the Republic of Armenia, they will be prosecuted,” Vardjanyan said.

The bill will allow him to declare all those who make such statements, and to what extent the search will be fruitful, the opposition MP said that he is convinced that in the case of Azerbaijan, a member of the Council of Europe in the 21st century, inaction by the European community can not continue.

“It can not be permissible to inherit power in a European country, it can not be permissible to create a position for a woman and then appoint a woman to that position, and if this article is adopted, criminal prosecution and prosecution will one day bear fruit, because silence will end one day,” he said. he:

The bill will also apply to the citizens of Armenia, Vardjanyan, however, is sure that people under the influence of information terror will receive this signal and will not allow such statements, and officials, moreover, will not allow such a thing.

The current Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia does not consider such expressions a criminal act, considers the calls to be certain, but not by the logic proposed by the opposition deputies.

Aram Vardjanyan assured that this project is a project that has no political component. this is “in defense of sacred value.”