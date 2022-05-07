The rapid response teams of the Human Rights Defender’s Office left for Vanadzor to monitor the rallies to be held on the spot, to respond as needed.

Let us remind you that the rally of the “Resistance” movement to Vanadzor has started.

The opposition held a rally in the regional center of Lori today at 13:00.

NA Deputy Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan stated that it will be a difficult but very important day.

“We have work to do. We are close to victory. Join and be active. “In the spirit, in God, to the end,” he said.

The main rally of the movement will start today at 20:00 in France Square.