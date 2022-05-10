I assess the course of the struggle movement as normal at the moment, but, in any case, there is a fear that the society will not suddenly despair or get tired of the long struggle, political scientist Gagik Hambaryan told Aysor.am.

“People, especially the residents of the regions, may not have time at some point to come to Yerevan to join the opposition rally. “We need to think about more drastic actions,” said the political scientist.

Referring to Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov’s statement that Azerbaijan hopes to get 7 villages in Tavush and Ararat regions as a result of the demarcation, Gagik Hamparian noted that this is a scandalous statement, and the opposition should make it a subject of discussions, demanding an explanation from the government.

As for the force used by the police against the protesters, the political scientist noted that the brutal actions against the protesters had one goal – to intimidate both the protesters and other citizens who wanted to attend the rallies.

Gagik Hambaryan described the actions of the police as the use of disproportionate force, reminding that the use of disproportionate force by law enforcement officers was also announced by the RA Human Rights Defender Kristine Grigoran.