The Oppo F17 Pro will boast a 48MP camera, 6.43″ AMOLED display and 30W VOOC charging

The Oppo F17 Pro will have the “sleekest design of 2020” states the business, pointing at the phone’s slim 7.48 mm, 164g body. Sleekness aside, F17’s aspiration is to be the very best phone for picture photography.

It will have 6 cams overall, 4 on the back and 2 on the front, all of them backed by brand new AI algorithms to process images in differing conditions. AI Super Clear Portrait will boost the clearness of facial functions, AI Super Night Portrait is self explanatory and there’s likewise AI Color Portrait that separates the topic from the background with making use of color.



AI Color Portrait: on (left) • off (right)

The quad camera on the back functions a 48MP primary module while the 16MP selfie camera is signed up with by a 2MP depth sensing unit to produceDual Lens Bokeh Here are a number of discount videos that provide a peak at the F17 Pro.

The initially one discusses the cams, however likewise exposes a 6.43″ Super AMOLED together with 30 W VOOC Flash charge assistance:

The 2nd video focuses more on the density– or ought to we state thinness– of the phone:

The Oppo F17 Pro will launch in India in early September, the business is still keeping mum on the precise date. The phone will expense under INR 25,000.

