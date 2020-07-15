The Open For The Ages: Golf’s all-time greats clash at St Andrews | Golf News



















Nick Dougherty, Ewen Murray and Iona Stephen reflect on the ability of commentating on the initial The Open for The Ages

The Open For The Ages has been hailed as “the stuff that dreams are made of” by the golf commentators who will bring to life the reimagined Championship that features most of the greatest ever golfers.

The ground-breaking concept from the iconic Old Course in St Andrews has been shown on Sunday July 19, on Sky Sports, with Nick Dougherty, Butch Harmon, Ewen Murray and Iona Stephen all the main ‘live’ commentary team for the three-hour broadcast.

This exclusive edition of The Open features 50 years of archive footage expertly edited and woven together with modern graphics and new commentary to create a Championship contested by the greatest names in golf, including Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Seve Ballesteros, Tom Watson, Sir Nick Faldo and Rory McIlroy.

“It fills me with a lot of pride to be involved with The Open For The Ages because it’s a really, really cool production,” said Dougherty, a European Tour winner at St Andrews.

“I think this is a thing that we’ve always dreamt of being able to do – to put the greats of the game over the course of history together against one another at the Old Course. It’s the stuff that dreams are made of. To see them there and watch them in their prime and look at the comparison between the golf swings and how they evolved, it was a lot of fun.”

Rory McIlroy won The Open in 2014

More than 300 pieces of archive footage has been treated digitally to modify grading and colour balance. Hundreds of digital corrections have been built to clips such as the removal of caddies and playing partners from original footage and the introduction and removal of baseballs on greens to ensure that the viewer feels what they truly are watching is in fact happening.

Fellow commentator Murray, who played in The Open at St Andrews in 1978 and 1984, added, “It was something I didn’t think was possible. I now know it is possible. I really enjoyed commentating on it – for me, it was a labour of love. It was an honour to do, to be perfectly honest.”

The winner of The Open For The Ages have been determined by admirer vote, which often registered a lot more than 10,000 responses, along with a data design developed together with NTT INFORMATION that uses this fan election along with gamer career stats and historic data coming from The Open to estimate the Champion.

